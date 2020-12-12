Maharashtra's recovery rate dips, daily COVID-19 cases rise over 4,000 again

The number of cases in the state again crossed 4,000 with 4,268 new cases taking the total tally to 18.72 lakh cases on Friday. The total number of COVID-related deaths recorded was 87 in the state taking the total to 48,059 deaths in all. The city recorded 654 fresh cases, lower than Thursday. The Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporations recorded 142, 96, 109 cases respectively in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The state's recovery rate dipped from Thursday and is now at 93.46 per cent with 2,774 patients discharged across the state on Friday. Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 92 per cent while the doubling rate is improving currently being at 305 days. The city's daily growth rate is now at 0.23 per cent and the total count now stands at 2.89 lakh cases. The city has 12,274 ongoing cases.

The mortality rate of the state was 2.57 per cent till date. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state was 1,093. These deaths are the cases where patients were positive and tested negative later but died due to other complications. The state saw 1.157 crore laboratory samples collected out of which 18.72 lakh tested positive with 16.18 per cent positivity ratio.

There were 87 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 13 deaths followed by Nagpur and Solapur with 10 and 6 deaths respectively. However, 4 deaths were recorded in MMR, apart from Mumbai taking the total tally of MMR region to 17 deaths recorded on Friday. The number of deaths did not tally with the state government's report, as according to the civic report, there were 11 deaths out of which 9 patients were suffering from other ailments and 7 death cases were senior citizens.

18,72,440 Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,268 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

13 No. of deaths in city today (Nine patients were suffering from other ailments and seven deaths were of senior citizens)

311 patients Recovered and discharged in city today

654

Total no. of fresh COVID cases reported in Mumbai

