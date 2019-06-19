Maharashtra sees 36 per cent drop in deaths due to vector-borne diseases

national

Health department officials say this has been possible thanks to growing awareness and timely treatment

The state has seen a drastic decline in the number of deaths caused by vector-borne diseases in the financial year 2018-2019 compared to the fiscal year before that. Health department officials say this has been possible thanks to growing awareness and timely treatment.

According to the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) data, there has been a 36 per cent drop in death cases in the last fiscal. The DHS recorded a total of 33,453 cases of vector-borne diseases and 863 deaths in 2017-18, while in 2018-19, it has recorded 26,669 cases and 548 deaths.

While the figures for most of the diseases — malaria, swine flu, Japanese encephalitis, chikungunya — dropped in 2017-18, the state witnessed a slight rise in the cases of dengue. While 7,886 cases of dengue and 65 deaths were reported in 2017-18, the last fiscal year recorded as many as 11,249 cases with 70 deaths.

As monsoon is expected in Maharashtra by June 21, the state expects to keep up with the performance by spreading more awareness about the diseases and encouraging people to consult doctors if they develop any symptoms. Dr Archana Patil, joint director at DHS, "There has been a overall fall in the number of vector-borne diseases in the state, because of better reporting of cases. Nowadays, people prefer to approach doctors earlier rather than just wasting time waiting for the symptoms to subside on its own."

