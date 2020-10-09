Maharashtra set to cross 15-lakh COVID-19 cases

With another 13,395 fresh cases on Thursday, Maharashtra is set to cross the 15-lakh COVID-19 cases mark. Mumbai's daily count of fresh cases, however, continued to stay high with more than 2,800 cases for the second day in a row along with 48 COVID-related deaths. Health officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai lead with 2,823 cases followed by Pune with 1,486 and Sangli with 895.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 534 new cases, Kalyan-Dombivli 369 and all other districts had less than 350 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw some decline as it dipped to 80.13 per cent and while 15,575 patients were discharged in the state, 2,933 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 83 per cent and the doubling rate remained steady at 67 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 57,000 are in Pune, 32,161 are in Thane and 26,383 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state is steady at 2.64 per cent and till date, there have been 39,430 COVID-related deaths and 452 deaths due to other causes in the state.



BMC medical staff conduct screenings and antigen tests at the civic health centre in Sewri on Thursday. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

There were 358 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pune led with 52 followed by Mumbai with 48 and Kalyan Dombivli with 30. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 48 deaths, 41 patients were suffering from other ailments while 38 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 1.03 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.22 lakh cases. Twelve administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and the same wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. Currently, R Central ward is leading with 1.4 per cent followed by H West and R South wards. R Central ward has more than 2,600 active cases while K West, K East and R South have more than 2,000 cases each and cumulatively, 16 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each while five wards have more than 800 active cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank sixth and on Thursday, Dharavi had 8 new cases while Dadar and Mahim had 28 and 25 cases each.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news