Maharashtra Sikh body hails Sajjan Kumar's conviction in 1984 riots case

The Delhi High Court on Monday sentenced Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy to commit murder

The Maharashtra Sikh Association (MSA), a nodal body of the Sikh community in the state, has welcomed the conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Delhi High Court on Monday sentenced Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy to commit murder. The MSA in a statement said it was hopeful that other culprits in the case would also be awarded punishment soon.

MSA convener Bal Malkit Singh said the association had several times submitted memorandums to various top leaders and dignitaries, demanding speedy justice in the case.

"We hail the justice granted to the Sikh community, although delayed by 34 years. The painful stories that we heard bring to fore the ugly memories and pain of untold dimensions. We hope that all the criminals will be sentenced soon," Singh said in the statement.

In February this year, the MSA had held a protest at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai to demand justice for the victims. The riots, in which thousands of Sikhs were killed, broke out after the assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Announcing the verdict, the Delhi High Court said Kumar's life imprisonment will be for the remainder of his life and asked him to surrender by December 31. The court also asked him not to leave Delhi before that.

