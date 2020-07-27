Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board Class 10 results expected this week at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the results of SSC examinations this week. Students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result

Enter your roll number and click on the ‘view result’ button

Maharashtra SSC results will be displayed on the screen

Download the result for future reference

Check results via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. Type an SMS in this format: MH (exam name) (Seat No.) and send it to 57766.

Over 17 lakh students appeared for class 10 examinations this year.

Earlier, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that MSBSHSE will declare the Maharashtra Board 10th results by July-end. However, no official date has been confirmed by the Maharashtra Board yet.

