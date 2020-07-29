Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results to be out at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 10 exam results were declared at a press conference in Pune on Wednesday morning. Students can check their results at 1 pm on mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020:

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Click on Maharashtra SSC result 2020 for Class 10 result

Enter your roll number and click on the ‘view result’ button

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the result for future reference

Check results via SMS

Students can also check their results through SMS. Type an SMS in this format: MH (exam name) (Seat No.) and send it to 57766.

#Maharashtraboard #sscresult2020 declared. State's overall passing percentage sees a major leap from 77.10% last year to 95.30% this year. @mid_day @VarshaEGaikwad — Pallavi Smart (@Pallavi_Smart) July 29, 2020

Maharashtra’s overall passing percentage sees a major leap from 77.10 per cent last year to 95.30 per cent this year. More than 17 lakh students appeared for class 10 examinations this year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news