Maharashtra state bars civic bodies from using land for dumping yards

Devendra Fadnavis

Municipal bodies in the state will no longer be given land to use as a dumping yard for untreated garbage. It will be made available only if local self-governments submit a development plan for scientifically processing and disposing waste there.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced this yesterday while replying in a debate on the dumping ground in Naregaon, Aurangabad. Residents of nearby villages want the ground closed. Hence, garbage has piled up in the city over the past 20 days. "In Mumbai and Pune, residents and local bodies are making an effort to treat garbage at the source, instead of carrying it to dumping yards.



The government is ready to financially help cities and towns with treatment plants," said Fadnavis, adding that a directive will be issued to civic bodies to make DPRs with facilities for garbage treatment, segregation and processing at the source, and dumping yards.

