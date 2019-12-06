Maharashtra State Board deletes 'failed' option from mark-sheets

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a bid to encourage students to continue with their studies, the state board from now on will not give negative remarks to those who fail in more than two subjects in their Higher Secondary Certificate examination (HSC). Instead, their mark-sheets will have 'eligible for skill development course' written on them, based on which they will be able to get admissions for such courses under the Maharashtra State Directorate of Vocation Education and Training. While this guideline is already in place for SSC candidates, it will now be implemented for HSC also.

The new guidelines have been introduced by the Skill and Development Department through a government resolution. In the existing system, students who fail in two papers are allowed to keep the term. But those who are unable to clear more than two papers are declared 'failed' and have to appear for re-examination. But as per the new directive, these students will get a chance to save an academic year and take up vocational training.

Reacting to the development, Prashant Redij, secretary of Mumbai Principals Association, said, "All schools will have 100 per cent results from now on, as no student will be marked 'failed'. The new guidelines will provide clarity to students and parents regarding the option of vocational training, which until now wasn't there." Rajesh Pandya from Teachers Democratic Fund said, "Though the new guidelines have been issued, students and their parents are not aware of it yet. Also, this new option has come up just two months before the examination."

Speaking about the existing system, Shakuntala Kale, chairman of state board said, "Currently, this option is available only for SSC candidates. Post results, they can decide on whether they want to take up a vocational course or appear for re-examination. Now it will be available for HSC students as well." However, when asked if the state board is ready for the new system, Kale said, "We will have to go through the GR to know further details."

