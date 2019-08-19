Maharashtra State Board is teching it easy

mumbai

The Maharashtra State Board is using technology to resolve several issues related to its board examinations for std X and XII, for which lakhs of students appear across the state. Every affiliated school now has to create its profile on a portal on the board's website. This is expected to end goof-ups such as allotment of faraway examcentres, inadequate seating arrangements, non-availability of examiners etc.

Ever year schools and junior colleges have to provide their details in time for better arrangement of the board examinations, but many don't do so. Hence the State Board has brought in this digital feature. The profiles of schools and junior colleges will include details such as name, address and number of teachers; to number of buildings, classrooms, benches, alternative arrangement in loss of electricity, ramp for specially-abled candidates etc. Most importantly, each school's location will be geo-tagged.

Secretary of the Maharashtra State Board, Ashok Bhosale, said, "There is a general apathy among schools and junior colleges in submitting their details which leads to issues during examinations. So a committee formed by the state board recommended having digital profiles of schools and junior colleges which will be updated every year." The work has to be completed between September 1 and 30, 2019.

A teacher from Hansraj Morarji School, Uday Nare, said, "Collection of such data will help in better implementation of several government initiatives where school employees are required, such as census." Prashant Redij, spokesperson, principals' association, criticised the move. He said, "Schools are already filling data on SARAL and UDISE platforms. Why can't the State Board take it from there?"

