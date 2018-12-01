Maharashtra State DGP Datta Padsalgikar gets extension of three months

national

The extension was granted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after an approval by the cabinet appointments committee, sources said

Devendra Fadnavis

The state government has granted Director General of Police (DGP) Datta Padsalgikar an extension of three months, sources in the Home Department said on Friday. It is the second such extension for Padsalgikar, whose term was extended in August this year.

The extension was granted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after an approval by the cabinet appointmentscommittee, sources said. Padsalgikar was appointed as DGP on June 30 this year.

