Maharashtra state to frame policy to ensure good quality roads and pavements

If you've been bearing the brunt of potholed, pitted, uneven roads, this should give you some hope of a smoother ride — the state government is set to frame a policy for providing long-lasting, good quality roads. The move comes after Bombay High Court's suo moto Public Interest Litigation on potholes, and it coming down heavily on the state government.

The state Urban Development Department (UDD) has set guidelines for civic bodies and nodal agencies for long-term solutions. A Government Resolution issued by the UDD on August 19 states that the government should make efforts for laying down technical specifications of streets and footpaths for long-lasting roads.

Plan of action

A government official said, "While preparing contracts for road repair, construction and pothole fillings, the state will provide an expert committee's advice on the same, along the lines of civic body's STAC, which gives corporation officials advice on tender and road repairs." State government will also lay down technical specification for streets and pavements, the specification of the material to be used, and specifications of methods to be adopted for construction or repairs.

Taking charge

The official said, "The policy will be framed in the next three months, from the date high court's judgment is uploaded. Once the guidelines are framed, local authorities will be issued fresh guidelines in a month. Meanwhile, all agencies, namely MMRDA, MSRDC, PWD, CIDCO and BMC, should take charge of pothole repairs in their respective jurisdictions."

As per UDD's direction, all these agencies will have to submit an action-taken report for potholes every three months. A senior civic official said, "BMC already has a mechanism in place for registering citizens' complaints regarding potholes. Most of the pits in BMC's jurisdiction have been filled."

