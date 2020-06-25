Maharashtra: Std XI admissions process to be online

The first come first served (FCFS) round from the process has been cancelled. Pic/Istock

As per the latest Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Maharashtra state government on Tuesday late evening, this year Class XI admission process, which is expected to be held in August will completely be online in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Not only the booklets will be in PDF format this year, but also the first come first served (FCFS) round from the process has been cancelled. Instead of this, additional online seat allotment rounds will continue to admit remaining candidates in colleges based on merit.

The GR further states that the entire process starting from registration, uploading of documents, allotment of seats to even fee payment everything will be done online.

"Considering the pandemic situation, the booklet for Class XI online admission which provides each candidate with their unique login ID and password for the system will be distributed as a PDF document, instead of the regular practice of distributing booklets through schools. Only schools will have a few printed booklets for better understanding of regulations. All candidates and parents will have to refer to the PDF through the website or mobile app," states the GR adding that the admissions round for bi-focal courses will no longer have a zero round of admissions.

The FCFS round is generally held at the later part of admissions for candidates who could not be allotted seats via online method. In this round, a list of vacancies would be declared and candidates without any seats after multiple online rounds of allotment would report to those colleges for admissions. "This year the FCFS round stands cancelled. Instead, additional centralised seat allotment rounds will be held as per requirement. Seat allotment, in this case, will be based on merit," read the GR.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news