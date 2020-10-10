Maharashtra surpasses 15 lakh COVID-19 cases mark

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The state crossed 15 lakh cases on Friday with another 12,134 fresh cases along with more than 300 COVID-related deaths. While Mumbai's daily count continued to remain well above 2,000 cases, the numbers were comparatively lower and there was some progress in the recovery rate as well.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai continued to lead with 2,289 cases followed by Pune with 1,456 and Nagpur with 773.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 603 new cases, Kalyan-Dombivli 387 and all other districts had less than 400 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 80.63 per cent and while 17,323 patients were discharged in the state, 2,347 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery.

Mumbai's recovery rate increased to 84 per cent and the doubling rate remained steady at 67 days.

Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 54,000 of them are in Pune, 31,721 are in Thane and 26,072 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state is steady at 2.64 per cent and till date, there have been 39,732 COVID-related deaths and 456 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 302 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai continued to lead with 47 deaths followed by Pune with 30 and Satara with 22.

In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 47 deaths, 36 patients were suffering from other ailments while 31 deaths involved senior citizens. Civic officials said 1,750 cases were duplications and were removed from the number of active cases.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate increased to 1.05 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.25 lakh cases.

Twelve administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 13 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each.

Currently, R Central ward is leading with 1.36 per cent followed by R South and H West wards.

R Central ward has more than 2,600 active cases while K West and K East wards have more than 2,000 such cases and cumulatively, 15 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and six wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank sixth and on Friday, Dharavi had eight new cases while Dadar and Mahim had 32 and 36 cases each.

