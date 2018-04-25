Maharashtra to become first state to introduce government-run bariatric surgery fellowship

Maharashtra to become the first state to introduce government-run fellowship programme in bariatric surgery



Eman Ahmed was Mumbai's most high-profile bariatric patient. File pics

Mumbai is already the go-to destination for patients who need bariatric surgery, such as Eman Ahmed, formerly the heaviest woman in the world. Soon, the city will also become a hub for medical professionals who want to specialise in the procedure, with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) launching a first-of-its kind government-run fellowship in bariatric surgery. The course has been formulated by none other than Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, who treated Eman during her stay in India last year.

What's more, the fellowship won't cut a big, fat chunk out of students' funds. Medical aspirants who would have had to shell out Rs 10 lakh for the specialisation abroad can now pursue the same degree in Maharashtra for a fee of Rs 25,000.



Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, who had treated Eman last year, has designed the MUHS fellowship

Growing need

Every year, hundreds of people in Mumbai opt for the surgery to lose weight. The procedure is a boon for several patients, especially those who suffer from diabetes and hypertension. Foreigners from all over the globe visit the city for the surgery, due to the high quality of care and relatively low cost. In 2016, the city made international headlines when Eman flew down from Egypt to Mumbai for bariatric surgery under Dr Lakdawala. Under his care, she went from 500 kg to 300 kg, before shifting to UAE for further treatment.

"Currently, there is no government-run course in India that provides specialisation in bariatric surgery. So, considering the growing need for the surgery, we have decided to start a fellowship course from the next academic year," said Dr Kalidas Chavan, registrar, MUHS.

Dr Lakdawala designed the curriculum to international standards, to welcome more foreign students. He told mid-day, "Mumbai has turned into a hub for bariatric surgery, and we get patients from around the world. So, when I was asked to form the curriculum for the fellowship as per international standards, I took on the responsibility, as it would be beneficial for several aspirants who can't afford to go abroad for specialisation. We have experienced doctors with expertise in this super-specialty, so we can produce better surgeons to meet the growing needs."

Once, the curriculum is finalised with the nod of the higher authorities, it will be advertised and educational institutions with the required infrastructure can seek permission from MUHS to start the fellowship.

"Any educational institution that has the required infrastructure will be given permission. This will help to train more bariatric surgeons who can provide better healthcare to patients," said Dr Chavan.

New and improved

Around two years ago, MUHS had started a fellowship in the same medical stream, but put it on hold six months ago, in order to develop the curriculum. Renowned bariatric surgeons Dr Lakdawala and Dr Shashank Shah were to train students under the fellowship.

"As we get several patients every year who weigh more than 300 kg, with this fellowship, students would get the benefit of first-hand experience within an affordable financial bracket. I have already trained 8-9 students in the fellowship. But once it halted, we have been training students in laparoscopic procedures," said Dr Shah.

Commenting on the earlier course, Dr Chavan said that the fellowship had been placed on hold temporarily in order to flesh out the curriculum fully. The full-fledged course will be launched next year.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates