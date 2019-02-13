Maharashtra to draw Rs 2K crore from contingency fund for drought

national

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

The state government on Tuesday decided to draw Rs 2,000 crore from the state contingency fund in order to undertake drought relief measures in 151 tehsils that have been officially declared as drought-hit.

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "It is a temporary arrangement made from time to time to draw funds to support drought-affected people. The funds will be used for basic support such as supplying water tankers and other programmes to be undertaken to tackle waterscarcity till June," a government official said.

A note issued by the state government said, "The contingency fund has a limit of Rs 150 crore. The state cabinet approved temporary revision by Rs 2,000 crore. It will make available Rs 2,150 crore funds, which will be used to cater to the demands of the drought-hit tehsils of Maharashtra. "A sizeable portion of these funds will be utilised for financial disbursement to farmers, who have lost their crops," it added.

