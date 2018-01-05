Maharashtra to set up board for non-English medium schools

The Maharashtra government has decided to form an education board for non-English medium schools, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said today



Vinod Tawde

The Maharashtra government has decided to form an education board for non-English medium schools, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said today.

Speaking at a function in Sindhudurg district, Tawde said, "The government has decided to form an international education board to prepare syllabus for non-English medium schools. In the first phase, 100 selected Marathi schools will function according to the new syllabus."

Tawde also assured to look into the issue of reducing non-teaching tasks of teachers in the coming days. The state and Union governments have been using teachers for several non-teaching tasks, including for carrying out surveys and Census from time to time apart from deploying them for election duty.

