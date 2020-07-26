Maharashtra Traffic Police gets 10 advanced bikes under CSR

Maharashtra Traffic Police on Saturday received 10 advanced bikes under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign.



The sports bike 'Gixxer 250 SF' is equipped with a siren, blinker lights and other advance systems.



"Traffic police have received 10 sports bike 'Gixxer 250 SF' under CSR campaign. The bikes are equipped with a siren, blinker lights and other advance systems," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Mumbai.

