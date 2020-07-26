Maharashtra Traffic Police gets 10 advanced bikes under CSR
The bikes are equipped with a siren, blinker lights and other advance systems
Maharashtra Traffic Police on Saturday received 10 advanced bikes under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign.
The sports bike 'Gixxer 250 SF' is equipped with a siren, blinker lights and other advance systems.
"Traffic police have received 10 sports bike 'Gixxer 250 SF' under CSR campaign. The bikes are equipped with a siren, blinker lights and other advance systems," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Mumbai.
