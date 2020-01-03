Maharashtra: Two forest department officials held for accepting bribe of Rs 30,000

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two personnel from the forest department in the neighbouring Raigadh district of Maharashtra have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Friday. As per an official release, the ACB on Thursday arrested range forest officer Lalita Suryavanashi (34) and forester Bapu Gadade (48), both attached to the Raigadh forest division.

The complainant, a carpenter, has alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 for not penalising him and four others for storing wood, manufacturing and selling furniture, without requisite permits, the ACB statement said. After the initial demand of Rs 50,000, the accused settled for Rs 30,000, following which the ACB laid a trap and caught Suryavanshi while accepting the bribe amount, the release stated.

The second accused had also demanded Rs 20,000 for himself, the ACB said. A case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Wadkhal police station, the official release stated.

