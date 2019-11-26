Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray nominated as Maharashtra CM by Sena-NCP-Congress alliance

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been made the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, in a unanimous decision by the leaders of the alliance at a meeting in the Hotel Trident on late Tuesday evening. Thackeray is all set to be the first chief minister from his political family and will take oath at Shivaji Park on December 1.

Mumbai: Resolution proposing Uddhav Thackeray's name as the Chief Minister candidate and leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' passed unanimously by all MLAs. NCP chief Sharad Pawar presents him a bouquet. #Maharashtra https://t.co/6sxU30qgOn pic.twitter.com/qABrF7HKdR — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the three parties at a suburban hotel here, hours after four-day-old BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis and supported by NCP's Ajit Pawar collapsed.

Shiv Sena chief & CM candidate of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', Uddhav Thackeray: I'm ready to answer all questions raised by Devendra Fadnavis. I am not scared of anything. Lies are not part of Hindutva. When needed you hug us and when not needed you leave us. You tried to keep us away. https://t.co/HVrfEdvBZZ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil proposed Thackeray's name as "the (next) chief minister". State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat seconded the proposal.

The meeting was attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, senior party leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana's Raju Shetti, Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, MLAs of all these parties and others

With inputs from PTI

