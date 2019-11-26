MENU

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray nominated as Maharashtra CM by Sena-NCP-Congress alliance

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 20:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister of Maharashtra on December 1 at Shivaji Park

Uddhav Thackeray. Picture/ PTI

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been made the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, in a unanimous decision by the leaders of the alliance at a meeting in the Hotel Trident on late Tuesday evening. Thackeray is all set to be the first chief minister from his political family and will take oath at Shivaji Park on December 1.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the three parties at a suburban hotel here, hours after four-day-old BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis and supported by NCP's Ajit Pawar collapsed.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil proposed Thackeray's name as "the (next) chief minister". State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat seconded the proposal.

The meeting was attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, senior party leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana's Raju Shetti, Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, MLAs of all these parties and others

With inputs from PTI

