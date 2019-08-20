Maharashtra under dry spell till August end predicts IMD

mumbai-rains

According to the head of the weather department, Anupam Kashyapi there is no strong monsoon system present in the state as a result of which it is likely to face dry spell with light to very light rainfall in the isolated pockets

After a spell of heavy downpour in the isolated regions of Maharashtra, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a dry spell till August-end across the state. IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature in Pune is likely to remain between 30-31 degrees Celsius for this week and the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 21 and 30 degrees Celsius. Pune received "traces" of rain on Monday and adjoining areas like Mahabaleshwar and Kolhapur received 1.0 mm and 4.0 mm of rainfall respectively.

The head of the weather department, IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi stated "There is no strong monsoon system present in the state as a result of which it is likely to face dry spell with light to very light rainfall in the isolated pockets." Marathwada and Vidarbha have been facing severe drought and farmers have been uprooting existing crops as a result of water scarcity. According to Hindustan Times, the IMD officials stated that the state should be prepared to deal with the situation. The cloud seeding project in parched Marathwada is yet to start as a result of the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) still the pending on approval.

The divisional commissioner, Aurangabad, Satish Khadke, "We are likely to get the clearance from the directorate general of civil aviation and other clearances till August 19 (Monday evening). So we will declare the cloud seeding schedule accordingly."

According to a private weather forecast, the intensity of Monsoon rain in the state of Maharashtra has significantly reduced. Most parts of Maharashtra have been observing mostly dry weather since the past two days. The temperatures have also gone high in the absence of the rains. According to our meteorologists, Mumbai rains will remain on the lower side only for the next three to four days resulting in the weather to turn dry.

