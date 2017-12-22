Maharashtra wants to shrink no-development zone in CRZ area

The Maharashtra government is keen on reducing the no-development zone limit in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area to 200 metres from the coastline, against the existing 500 metres, it said on Friday

The state would be sending a proposal in this regard to the Centre, it said. Environment minister Ramdas Kadam, speaking in the Legislative Assembly here, said the purpose was to encourage the development of ports in the state. As per CRZ norms, no development is permitted in areas less than 500 meters from the coastline.

"We want to develop ports, and because of CRZ norms, we can not do it. If we could revise the distance limit up to 200 meters, it will be helpful for infrastructure development. "We will send the proposal to the Union government for its approval," Kadam said while replying to questions related to the environment.

