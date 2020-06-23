Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases surge past 1.35 lakh

Cops shop for children's cloth at a market in Dadar West. G North ward officials said they will start screening every house in Dadar and Mahim for COVID-19 symptoms. File pic/Suresh Karkera

Maharashtra on Monday registered more than 3,721 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's total count to 1,35,796. It also reported 113 virus-related deaths, including 66 from Mumbai where the cases have jumped to 67,586 with 1,098 new infections.

State's recovery rate continued to be below 50 per cent on Monday. State health department officials said 61,793 patients are currently being treated and on Monday, 1,962 patients were discharged after a full recovery.

According to civic officials, the average daily growth rate of the city stands at 1.88 per cent and four administrative wards have a growth rate higher than 3 per cent. Currently, more than 6 lakh people have been home quarantined in Maharashtra and over 26,000 people are in institutional quarantine facilities.

Of the 113 deceased, 62 died in the past 48 hours, and the rest succumbed to COVID-19-related complications earlier, the state health department officials said.

The civic officials said that of the 66 patients who recently died, 40 suffered from other ailments, while 33 were senior citizens. The mortality rate among COVID-10 patients in the state stands at 4.86 per cent.

While K East ward (Andheri East) continued to have the highest number of cases, G North ward now has 4,443 cases. Civic officials from G North ward said that due to the growing number of cases in residential buildings, they will start screening every house in Dadar, Mahim and other areas, like they had done in Dharavi before. On Monday, Dharavi recorded 14 new cases, Dadar 16 and Mahim 21. Civic officials from G North ward said that due to the growing number of cases in residential buildings, they will start screening every house in Dadar, Mahim and other areas.

67,586

Total no. of COVID-19 cases in the city as of Monday

