Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases jump to new high, deaths cross 25K

This picture has been used for representational purposes

After a brief lull, Maharashtra saw its Covid-19 cases rise again, jumping to a new high of over 17,000, while deaths crossed the 25,000 mark, with Mumbai region fatalities accounting for over 13,000 of them, health officials said here on Wednesday.

With 17,433 new cases, Maharashtra surpassed the previous high of 16,867 on August 29 to see its tally rise to 825,739, while with 292 more fatalities, its death toll rose to 25,195.

There was one death roughly every 5 minutes and a staggering 726 new cases added every hour, with deaths and cases increasingly shifting to non-metro areas.

The state recovery rate increased to 72.48 per cent, while the mortality rate stood at 3.05 per cent.

Against this, 13,959 fully recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients to 598,496 - against the current 201,703 active cases.

COVID-19: With more than 1,600 cases, Mumbai's growth rate rises again

Of the fresh fatalities, Pune again led the state with 39, with Nagpur just behind at 38, and Mumbai third with 34.

There were also 21 deaths in Thane, 20 each in Nashik and Kolhapur, 15 each in Jalgaon, Sangli, and Palghar, 13 in Solapur, 11 in Raigad, seven in Latur, six each in Satara and Osmanabad, five in Ahmednagar, four in Gondia, three each in Nandurbar, Amravati, and Yavatmal, two each in Dhule, Ratnagiri and Jalna, one each in Aurangabad, Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Nanded, Buldhana, and Bhandara, besides one from another state.

While there was a big spike in fatalities from Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Sangli, and Palghar, six districts reported zero deaths.

Remaining below the 50-range for the past 23 days, Mumbai saw its death toll increase to 7,727 and the number of cases increase by 1,622 to 148,569.

Of the eight Circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR) saw 81 fatalities, taking its toll to 13,007, while with 4,553 new infectees, the total cases now stand at 342,038.

Pune district's Covid cases total 182,212 with the fatalities at 4,160.

Thane district follows with 135,604 cases and 3,840 deaths.

With 58 more fatalities, the Pune circle's death toll rose to 5,314 and the case tally zoomed up by 4,720 to reach 218,094.

Nashik circle recorded 2,388 fatalities and 103,127 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle with 1,315 deaths and 44,330 cases, Aurangabad circle with 936 fatalities and 32,541 cases, Nagpur circle with 873 deaths and 38,744 cases, Latur circle with 809 fatalities and 27,771 cases, and Akola with 480 deaths and 18,313 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased to 14,04,213 now, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went up to 36,785.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever