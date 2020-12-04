Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 cases, deaths rise again

After a slight decline in the daily COVID-19 cases and deaths over the past three weeks, the numbers have started to rise again. The state reported 5,182 cases and 115 deaths on Thursday, while the city saw 878 fresh cases and 18 deaths.

Meanwhile, 764 patients from the city recovered and was discharged on Thursday. Mumbai's recovery rate currently stands at 91 per cent. The total number of active patients is now 13,154. Of the total 18 deaths the city reported, 13 people had co-morbidities, 15 were above 60 years of age and three patients were between 40 to 60 years of age.

Out of the 5,182 new cases, 1,742 are from MMR, including Mumbai, 1,130 patients are from Pune region and 833 from Nagpur circle. In the MMR, besides Mumbai, 147 cases have been reported from the Thane Municipal Corporation area, 161 from Navi Mumbai and 167 from Kalyan-Dombivli. A total of 10 deaths were reported from the MMR, excluding Mumbai. Pune and Nagpur regions reported 26 and 18 deaths respectively, taking the toll to 115.

The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 18,37,358 on Thursday and the recovery rate hit 92.7 per cent. About 8,066 patients recovered across the state on Wednesday and Maharashtra currently has 85,535 active patients.

18,37,358 - Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,742 - Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

18 - No. of deaths in Mumbai today (13 people had co-morbidities, 15 were above 60 years of age and three patients were between 40 to 60 years of age)

764 - Patients Recovered and discharged in Mumbai today

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news