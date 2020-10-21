COVID-19: Maharashtra's daily count drops but number of deaths rises

A day after the state saw a drop in the numbers of new COVID-19 infections, the daily count grew again as more than 8,000 cases were registered on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 16.09 lakh. The city's count, however, dropped to around 1,000 cases on Tuesday while the number of COVID-related fatalities remained well above 40 deaths.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 1,091 cases followed by Nagpur with 1,041 and Pune with 939. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 301 new cases, all other districts had less than 250 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw progress as it increased to 86.5 per cent and while 7,429 patients were discharged across the state, 1,470 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate increased to 88 per cent and the doubling rate jumped to 99 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 37,000 of them are in Pune, 28,403 are in Thane and 19,553 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state held steady at 2.64 per cent and till date, there have been 42,453 COVID-related deaths and 490 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 213 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pune led with 54 deaths followed by Mumbai with 45. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 45 deaths, 29 patients were suffering from other ailments while 33 deaths involved senior citizens.

With the drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.7 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.44 lakh cases. Nine administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and three of them have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. Currently, R North ward is leading with 1.09 per cent followed by P South and R South wards. R Central ward has more than 2,200 active cases while R South ward has more than 2,000 such cases and cumulatively, 15 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each while three wards have 800 or more active cases each.

