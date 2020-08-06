Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 count crosses 10,000 again

The daily count of the state shot up once again after more than 10,000 fresh cases were reported as several districts saw a rise in the number of cases on Wednesday.

The number of fatalities increased too, as 334 deaths were reported in the state with Pune registering the highest count with 78 COVID-related fatalities.

State health department officials said that while Pune had the highest daily count with 1,646 cases, Mumbai retained its count at around 1,100 cases. Other districts in the state also saw a high daily count including Nashik with more than 650 cases, Ahmednagar with 674 and Nagpur with 460.

The recovery rate of the state dropped marginally to 65.25 per cent as 6,165 patients were discharged in the state and 711 patients were discharged in Mumbai. Officials said that there are 1.45 lakh patients who are currently being treated in the state and the highest number of active cases in Thane.

Among the 334 deaths, apart from Pune, Mumbai ranked second highest with 42 deaths. In other districts, there were 23 deaths in Kalyan-Dombivli, 19 in Raigad, 18 in Bhiwandi, 17 in Panvel, 14 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 13 in Thane, 12 in Kolhapur, 10 in Nashik, nine in Solapur, seven each in Ulhasnagar, Sangli and Nagpur, six in Vasai-Virar, five each in Aurangabad and Nanded, four each in Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar, Jalgaon and Nandurbar, three each in Ahmednagar, Satara, Latur, Osmanabad and Wardha, two each in Palghar, Dhule, Ratnagiri and Beed and one each in Jalna, Amravati and one involving a resident of another state. The state's death rate stands at 3.52 per cent.

Civic officials said that among the 42 deaths in Mumbai, 31 patients were suffering from other ailments while 24 involved senior citizens. The city's recovery rate is stable at 77 per cent and the doubling rate is 80 days.

The city's average daily growth continued to be 0.87 per cent and R central ward led with 1.47 per cent. Currently, nine administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average.

Meanwhile, T ward became the 12th ward to have more than 5,000 cases each. Even though fresh cases were reported from the residential areas of G North ward including 41 cases from Dadar and 25 from Mahim, Dharavi had only one case, the lowest till date.

