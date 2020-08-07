Maharashtra's MP-MLA couple test COVID-19 positive

Independent MP from Maharashtra and former actress Navneet Kaur-Rana and her husband and Independent MLA Ravi Rana have tested Covid-19 positive and are under treatment.

The couple, along with around a dozen other family members, and some aides tested positive, Navneet Kaur-Rana said.

"Both my daughter and son, and other family (members) have become Corona infected, it was my first duty to take care of them as a mother. I am also infected with Corona while taking care of children and other family members," she said in a social media post.

She urged all those who come in contact with her to get their Covid tests done.

All the family members are currently under isolation and treatment, a medical official said.

While Rana is an independent legislator from Badnera town, his wife is the MP from Amravati district.

