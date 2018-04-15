Maharashtra's tribal village gets electricity after 70 years of independence

According to reports, around 105 homes have received electricity in the village



Representational picture

A tribal village in the remote areas of Amravati's Bulumgavhan in Maharashtra got electricity after 70 years of independence. The initiative has been taken under the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana - 'Saubhagya'.

According to reports, around 105 homes have received electricity in the village. One of the villagers said, 'It was difficult when there was no electricity, our children could not study after it turned dark. We are very happy now.'

The village sets an ideal example of collective efforts of the Government administration and villagers. With the population of just over 500, nearest town from the village is at the distance of 112 Km.

Rural Development Fellows Scheme under the Government played a key role in the development. The villagers looked rejoiced and filled with enthusiasm with the development.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI

