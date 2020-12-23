MahaRERA orders in favour of elderly woman fighting property battle against developer

The MahaRERA's recent order in the case of an elderly woman versus a developer is expected to bring relief for tenants of pagdi/old tenanted properties in the city. The over 60-year-old woman, Pervin Yesdi Bahadurji, had inherited the tenancy rights of her deceased father and entered a redevelopment agreement to develop the Old Wadia building in Marine Lines. She was allotted a flat on the 21st floor of Marine Plaza but later learnt that the building had no 21st floor and the developer did not have permits to go beyond 20 floors. The MahaRERA ruled in her favour and asked the developer to make a rectification agreement.



Advocate Vinod Sampat

Advocate Avinash Pawar, who represented the woman, said, "After a period of ambiguity in disputes between original tenants and landlord/developer, the MahaRERA has set an example in the interest of tenants."

Pawar said, "After entering the permanent alternate accommodation agreement in March 2017 with the woman, the developer Alamdar Infrastructure (P) Limited agreed to pay yearly rent of Rs 7,56,000 till the possession of a new flat in 42 months from the commencement in June 2018." However, the developer allegedly defaulted in rent payment from March 2019 to March 2020 and then the woman learnt that there was no permission for a 21st floor either. Her allotted flat no. 2101 was not going to be constructed. The woman pleaded to be accommodated on the 20th floor by executing a supplementary agreement as the first one was defective.

What the developer said

The developer, while pleading not guilty, admitted that the woman's father, Framroz Keakobad Elavia, was a tenant and died in 2015 and as per the woman's affidavit-cum-indemnity bond, she was the exclusive owner of the property. Then the construction plans changed and one floor was reduced. However, in March 2019, the developer got a notice of a suit filed by a sister of the woman, Bahadurji, claiming that as per their father's Will, his estate is supposed to be divided in three parts. The developer said that flat no. 1901 in the building's A wing was reserved in Elavia's name and asked for the complaint to be dismissed.

What MahaRERA ruled

B D Kapadnis, Member II, MahaRERA said in his December 18 order that the real dispute is between the two sisters in the high court, and that there is no dispute that Elavia was in fact, the original tenant. "Therefore, the respondent finds it difficult to execute the supplementary agreement as claimed by the complainant only in her own name. On this backdrop, I find that, there is no necessity of executing the supplementary agreement but it is necessary to execute the rectification deed for correcting the number of the flat... Since there is litigation between the parties...it may be added in the rectification deed that, the agreement would be subject to the outcome of (the) Civil Suit," the order read.

"The respondent under the guise of internal dispute of the sisters cannot take the advantage of their litigation," the order read. Kapadnis also ordered the developer to pay the agreed rent to MahaRERA. Bahadurji would be entitled to one-third share, while the rest would remain with MahaRERA pending the civil suit, till the conclusion of which, Bahadurji cannot transfer the flat to a third party.

According to Pawar, the developer and his lawyer did not attend the MahaRERA hearing on two occasions initially, compelling Kapadnis to pass an interim order putting a temporary stay on the sale of any flats in the building. Subsequently, in the next hearing, the developer and lawyer attended the hearing, submitting an affidavit stating that they have reserved flat no. 1901 on the 19th floor for the complainant and requested to vacate the interim order, which was accordingly accepted by Kapadnis.

Order needed clarity: Expert

Advocate Vinod Sampat, founder and president of Cooperative Societies Residents Association, said, "MahaRERA's stand recognising that an 'allottee' in a tenanted building has the right to approach it is a welcome one. Many matters related to tenancy will come to RERA courts. Tenancy cannot be bequeathed under a Will. People aggrieved with the decision declaring someone as tenant, or in disputes pertaining to Rent Act, a Rent Act declaratory suit has to be filed."

Sampat added, "The Transfer of Property Act is applicable to tenancy matters in a very limited manner. The Maharashtra Rent Control Act decides all matters on the rights of tenants. The court of small causes is the jurisdiction for tenancy matters."

"The term allottee being used under RERA, no doubt, covers various types of people entitled to occupy a flat. What is important is that the allottee is being referred to in respect of premises. However, the actual rights of the person are to be decided by the civil court," Sampat added. Sampat claimed that some points in the order need better clarification.

1/3rd

Share of the rent that the complainant can take pending the property dispute in HC

