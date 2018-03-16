Maharshtra government presents bill for projects involving underground pipelines

So far the state has no specific guidelines to deal with issues arising from laying of underground pipelines and ducts. Minister of State for Revenue Sanjay Rathod presented the bill in the Assembly



The Maharashtra government today presented a bill to provide legal framework for speedy implementation of infrastructure projects involving laying of underground pipelines and ducts.

So far the state has no specific guidelines to deal with issues arising from laying of underground pipelines and ducts. Minister of State for Revenue Sanjay Rathod presented the bill in the Assembly. "The main impediment in speedy implementation of the infrastructure projects of underground pipelines and ducts for carrying utilities and services is non-availability of an explicit statute and also inordinate delay in the acquisition of land under the existing legal framework," said the bill's statement of objects and reasons.

Initiating discussion on the bill, NCP's Shashikant Shinde questioned the lack of clarity on compensation to land users under the bill. "This allows entry to other parties on private land without specifying the compensation method," he said.

BJP's Atul Bhatkhalkar said the bill is vital for urban areas as a number of agencies dig up roads to lay cables, gas pipelines and other utilities even on private society land. Discussion on the bill will continue tomorrow.

