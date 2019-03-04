Mahashivratri: Security beefed up as one crore people expected to visit Kumbh

national

The 'Kumbh Mela' administration has made elaborate security and other necessary arrangements in wake of anticipated 60 lakh to 1 crore people visiting Prayagraj on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday.

"About 60 lakh to 1 crore people are expected to come and we have prepared accordingly. The preparations are similar to the preparations done on the occasions of previous 'snans' ", Vijay Kiran Anand, District Magistrate, Kumbh said.

"Deployment of forces has been beefed up in the main 'snan' area. About 400 personnel of Central Paramilitary Forces have been called for deployment at various locations including the major intersections,"ÂÂ he said.

However, the official informed that 'Akshay Vat'ÂÂ and 'Saraswati Koop'ÂÂ which were thrown open to pilgrims this Maha Kumbh will remain close keeping in view that a large number of people are expected to throng both.

"Extra forces have been called from the neighbouring districts of Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur,"ÂÂ said DIG KP Singh.

Further, police have been deployed in plain clothes at various locations to keep a vigil and round the clock, CCTV monitoring is also being done.

Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4.

