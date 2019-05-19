Mahatma Gandhi a superstar, says Kamal Haasan

national

Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam found himself recently in a row over his "India's first extremist was a Hindu" remarks, called Mahatma Gandhi a superstar on Sunday

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Chennai: Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam found himself recently in a row over his "India's first extremist was a Hindu" remarks. He called Mahatma Gandhi a 'superstar' on Sunday pointing out that he has been repeatedly reading about Mahatma Gandhi and his life. Kamal Haasan recalled an anecdote where the latter once lost his slipper while travelling in a train.

"Gandhi is a superstar. While waving at the crowds standing in a train, he once lost his slipper. And he threw away the other one and reasoned that a pair of footwear will be useful for someone," he said at an event of director R Pathiban's movie titled 'Seruppu', meaning chappal. Talking more on

Mahatma Gandhi's footwear, Haasan said following the research for his film "Hey Ram" on the Indian freedom movement's doyen, he learnt that his spectacles and a slipper "went missing during the melee," apparently referring to his assassination. "So I created a scene where Saketram (the lead played by himself) takes it (slipper) and keeps it till his death," he said.

Caught in a row for saying that Nathuram Godse, who shot dead Gandhi, was a Hindu and that he was free India's first extremist, Haasan said he cannot "accept a villain as a hero." On the incident where footwear was hurled during his campaigning at Thirupparankundram near Madurai recently, he

said "it is an insult for the one who threw the chappal." Indicating that Gandhi was his "hero", Haasan said "I cannot change my hero." "I cannot change my hero, can't accept the villain as hero," he said, without mentioning who he was referring to. However, the apparent reference seemed to be Godse.

Kamal Haasan on protest over his Godse remark: I am not afraid of being arrested. Let them arrest me. If they do that it will only create more problems. It is not a warning but only an advice. pic.twitter.com/hVMkP3I9mJ — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019

Earlier, stoking a controversy, Haasan had said "free India's first extremist was a Hindu," referring to Godse. "I am not saying this because this is a Muslim dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first extremist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (extremism) starts," he had said in bypoll bound Aravakurichi. The remarks had resulted in a major row, with the BJP and AIADMK tearing into Haasan, even as cases were filed against him in Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies