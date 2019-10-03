Paris: A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi was issued by Franch postal service company La Poste on Wednesday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/1VI9AZlrcX pic.twitter.com/4HmoeEgm4j — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 3, 2019

"Indian Embassy partnered LaPoste of #France in launching a postage stamp today with an image of #MahatmaGandhi to commemorate150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @IndAmbFrance @GroupeLaPoste," the Indian embassy in France tweeted.

Similar postage stamps were issued in Uzbekistan, Turkey, Palestine and other countries around the globe on Gandhi Jayanti.

