Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts are core of Narendra Modi government: President Ram Nath Kovind

Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts and teachings are at the core of the Modi government's efforts, said President Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of the 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Noting practices and development in the country such as Swachh Bharat Mission, empowerment of women, empowering the poor and downtrodden, helping farmers and providing essential facilities in villages, the President said he is happy that Gandhiji's teachings are at the core of "our government". He said Gandhiji gave a lot of importance to morality and purity of goals and means in his endeavours.

On this auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the President said, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the welfare and progress of the nation, to follow the mantra of truth and non-violence, and to build a clean, capable, strong and prosperous India, and to make Gandhiji's dreams come true.

"On the occasion of the 151st anniversary of our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to him on behalf of our grateful nation," the President said in his message. Gandhiji is remembered on October 2 every year not only in India but all over the world, said the President, adding he remains a source of inspiration for all humanity.

"His lifestory empowers and strengthens the weaker sections of the society. His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing about harmony and equality in the society. His values were as relevant yesterday as are today and will remain so in the future."

