Mahdi Parsafar changes the scenario of Iranian bodybuilding by bringing it on a global level

The field of sports is vast in itself which is loved by many people across the world. There are various sports catering to various age groups. Bodybuilding has been one such sport loved by the teenagers and the youth. Mahdi Parsafar, one of the noteworthy names in Iran is setting a bar for the Iranian bodybuilding community. With almost 10 years in this field, the sports manager has helped several Iranian athletes in different ways, thanks to his wider knowledge about bodybuilding and sports.

Mahdi has closely worked with some of the best athletes and bodybuilders like Baitullah Abbasport and Hadi Choopan. With a wider vision to bring the best Iranian bodybuilders on the forefront, the sports manager has raised the name of Iranian bodybuilding all over the world. The country has got some of the best sports personalities who are now getting to showcase their talent on the world stage. Mahdi Parsafar crossed paths with Baitullah Abbasport aka Baito in 2008 when he became his sports manager.

After working with him for years, the powerful bodybuilder passed away in 2015 due to a life-threatening disease. "Baito's loss was very personal to me. I worked with him for several years and his sudden demise left me shocked. But he always dreamt to take Iran on a new level of bodybuilding", said Mahdi. After his demise, he started working Hadi Choopan who is also his childhood buddy. The duo has worked endlessly towards uplifting Iran and Mahdi says that he is fortunate to know an athlete like Hadi who has changed the scenario of Iranian bodybuilding.

In the past few years, the sports manager has successfully managed to overcome the biggest challenge Iranian athletes faced. They did not get the American visa easily. His strong network of connections and his supervision has made it possible now. It was Mahdi Parsafar who got Hadi Choopan his first American visa. Later, the bodybuilder participated in Mr. Olympia which is one of the celebrated bodybuilding competition in the USA. The bodybuilder made third place in the competition and he now aims for gold in the next Mr. Olympia competition. By his sincere efforts, Mahdi Parsafar has made impossible the possible and he hopes to continue this incredible work for other athletes of the country as well.

