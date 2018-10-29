Mahendra Nath Pandey: Togadia no more relevant in Ayodhya issue
The temple should be built through consensus or as per the way shown by the court
UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday said former VHP leader Pravin Togadia is "no more relevant" vis-a-vis Ayodhya movement and his party was committed to building a Ram temple there.
"The BJP stand is very clear. It is committed to building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The temple should be built through consensus or as per the way shown by the court. And, whenever, such circumstances arise, the party will always be ready," Pandey said.
