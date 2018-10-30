Search

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not over yet, says his fan Rambabu

Oct 30, 2018, 08:33 IST | Subodh Mayure

Rambabu, 32, is a popular figure in the stands during India's matches - the tri-colour painted across his body while he waves the India flag

MS Dhoni fan Rambabu before the 4th ODI at CCI yesterday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's ardent fan from Chandigarh, Rambabu, wants his hero to score big runs and make a statement to the selectors after he was not been picked for the three-match T20I series against both West Indies and Australia.

Rambabu, 32, is a popular figure in the stands during India's matches — the tri-colour painted across his body while he waves the India flag. "I was shocked when Mahibhai was dropped from the T20 team. It's unbelievable that India's best wicketkeeper-batsman in the shortest format is not part of the squad," Rambabu told mid-day before the fourth India v West Indies ODI at CCI.

Dhoni had a good opportunity to prove his detractors wrong in the third ODI at Pune recently but scored just seven runs. West Indies won that match by 43 runs to level series 1-1. Rambabu said Dhoni cannot be solely blamed for the defeat. "That was a brilliant delivery [Dhoni was caught-behind off WI pacer Jason Holder] and Mahibhai edged it. We would definitely have won that game had he played for a longer time but it's every player's responsibility to contribute," said Rambabu, who felt Dhoni is not out of form.

"The way he [Dhoni] batted in the nets at Brabourne yesterday [Sunday], I don't think he needs to worry about his form. I hope he goes on to score some big runs to prove to the selectors that he is still there to win games for India. I am confident that Mahibhai will make a comeback to India's T20 team soon," added the burly fan.

