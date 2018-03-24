Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja play the shehnai

What happened to their whistle podu?

Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings shared this picture on Twitter yesterday of their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja playing the shehnai, a trumpet-like instrument, and captioned it, "Start Moojik!" Hey, what happened to their whistle podu?

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go