Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara turns 8; the couple posts adorable wishes

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara turned a year older on Monday (July 20). The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor and wife Namrata Shirodkar took to their Instagram account to share cute birthday wishes for their daughter as she turned 8.

Mahesh Babu wishing Sitara on her birthday he shared a video and wrote, "So fast so 8 I love you like you will never know Wishing you a very happy birthday Parpi #SituPapaTurns8 @sitaraghattamaneni [sic]." The video was a collage of photos and videos of Sitara through her years with parents and brother. His legion of fans and other celebs also wished Sitara in the comments section of this post.

While father shared a video, Namrata Shirodkar penned a long and emotional note to wish daughter Sitara on her birthday. She wrote, "8 years ago !! You came into this world... bringing me more happiness and love to share and give Your love for family warms my heart. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. That smile of yours can never fail to light me up You're one of the best things that ever happened to me!! You are growing into a good girl who is kind and loving, has empathy. I'm super proud of you! Go on and shine bright my little star I Love you so very much today and always @sitaraghattamaneni. Wishing u the happiest birthday !! #SituPapaTurns8 [sic]" Namrata shared this note with cute images of Sitara, take a look:

With COVID-19 restrictions, buzz is that, the couple won't be hosting a elobrate birthday bash for Sitara. Amid the lockdown, Mahesh Babu has keep spending quality time with his family and has been very active in sharing some funny and adorable posts with wife and kids.

Namrata, who is known for films like Hero Hindustani, Vaastav: The Reality and Bride And Prejudice among many others, married south superstar Mahesh Babu in 2005. The two had met on the sets of the film Vamsi. They welcomed their firstborn, a son named Gautam Krishna Gattamaneni in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has multiple projects. He released the first look of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on his father and filmmaker Krishna's birthday in May. He also has a film with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined-up.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news