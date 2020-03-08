Mahesh Babu crosses 9 million followers on Twitter, thanks fans for the love

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has crossed the nine million fan following mark on Instagram. The Srimanthudu actor also took to the micro-blogging site to thank his fans.

"9 Million thanks to all my tweeple! Love and gratitude for everyone who's been a part of this amazing journey...#9Millionstrong," Mahesh Babu tweeted.

9 Million thanks to all my tweeple! Love and gratitude for everyone who's been a part of this amazing journey... ðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤#9Millionstrong pic.twitter.com/4WRzmGKf7k — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 7, 2020

Congratulating Mahesh Babu, a fan commented: "We all love you." Another wrote: "More followers coming your way."

Mahesh Babu is currently being lauded for his performance in the latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

