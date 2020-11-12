Mahesh Babu finds it a lot more difficult to hug his son now

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu feels it is a lot more difficult to hug his son now because he is growing up.

The actor on Wednesday shared a candid photo on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen hugging his son Gautam.

"It's a lot more difficult to hug him now. Never needed a reason or a perfect time," captioned the actor using the hashtags #TravelDiaries #ItsActionsThatMatter. Have a look right here:

Mahesh Babu is currently travelling in an undisclosed location along with his wife Namrata, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Namrata's sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar has also joined the family on the trip.

The actor is preparing to start shoot for his film "Sarkaru Vaari Paata". He has also produced the upcoming film "Major", inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever