Mahesh Babu has a lovely post for wife Namrata Shirodkar as they celebrate 15 years of togetherness!

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot on February 10, 2005, and we are not surprised they decided to spend the rest of their lives with each other just four days before the Valentine's Day! Today, as the couple completes 15 years of togetherness, the Telugu Superstar has a lovely wish for his wife.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote- Happy 15 my love!! Love you a little more each day. The couple keeps sharing each other's pictures on social media, and the joy of watching them is that most of them are candid.

Take a look at this post now:

Happy 15 my love!! âÂ¤ Love you a little more each day ðÂ¤Â #NamrataðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Bih2VrwdDF — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 10, 2020

And now, it's time to have a look at Namrata's post that's even more adorable. It's a longer and a little more heartfelt post and she shared a picture that's pure nostalgic bliss. She wrote- U have given me the perfect life any girl could ever dream of... a life filled with unconditional love, 2 exquisite babies... a place we can proudly call our home and above all our friendship that I will treasure forever.

Isn't this just pure magic? Take a look right here:

Well, now let's see what plans does the couple have for the Valentine's?

