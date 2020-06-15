Search

Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan and other South Indian stars condole Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Updated: Jun 15, 2020, 14:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The South Indian industry has expressed its shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and unfortunate demise. From Mahesh Babu to Junior NTR to Kajal Aggarwal, they all have reacted to the heartbreaking news.

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Allu Arjun
On June 14, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Bollywood actors, filmmakers, cricketers, and politicians, everyone took to their social media accounts to condole his untimely and unfortunate demise. He was 34.

The South Indian fraternity has also expressed deep shock over this heartbreaking news. Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account. This is what he had to write, have a look right here:

Junior NTR tweeted- "Shocked to hear the news of #SushantSingh's demise. An incredible talent gone too soon. Rest in Peace." (sic)

Ram Charan had this to say on this shocking news:

Kajal Aggarwal extended heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. Have a look at her tweet right here:

Tamannaaah Bhatia wrote- " Shocked and heartbroken.
A young, talented actor gone too soon. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput." (sic)

Allu Arjun shared a picture of the actor and tweeted:

Samantha Akkineni also posted a picture of the actor on Instagram and this is what she had to say:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Whyyy God whyyyy ... #RIPSushant ðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) onJun 14, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

Rajput was an incredible actor known for his versatility and vulnerable performances. Making his debut with Kai Po Che in 2013, he went on to do films like PK, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore.

