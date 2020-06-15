Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan and other South Indian stars condole Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

On June 14, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Bollywood actors, filmmakers, cricketers, and politicians, everyone took to their social media accounts to condole his untimely and unfortunate demise. He was 34.

The South Indian fraternity has also expressed deep shock over this heartbreaking news. Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account. This is what he had to write, have a look right here:

Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput's untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss. ðÂÂÂ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 14, 2020

Junior NTR tweeted- "Shocked to hear the news of #SushantSingh's demise. An incredible talent gone too soon. Rest in Peace." (sic)

Ram Charan had this to say on this shocking news:

Shocked to hear that Sushanth Singh Rajput is no more. An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon. Rest in peace. My prayers and strength to his family. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 14, 2020

Kajal Aggarwal extended heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. Have a look at her tweet right here:

SHOCKING and deeply disturbing. Heartfelt Condolences to Sushants family and friendsðÂÂÂ hope he finds peace on the other side. #ripsushantsinghrajput — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 14, 2020

Tamannaaah Bhatia wrote- " Shocked and heartbroken.

A young, talented actor gone too soon. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput." (sic)

Allu Arjun shared a picture of the actor and tweeted:

Deeply Saddened by this news . A Good actor who’s work I really admired. Condolences to his Family , near n dear ones . Very deeply disturbed . RIP #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/aKE9qiB1Ah — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 14, 2020

Samantha Akkineni also posted a picture of the actor on Instagram and this is what she had to say:

View this post on Instagram Whyyy God whyyyy ... #RIPSushant ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) onJun 14, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

Rajput was an incredible actor known for his versatility and vulnerable performances. Making his debut with Kai Po Che in 2013, he went on to do films like PK, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news