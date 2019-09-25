Mahesh Babu, Prabhas mourn Telugu actor Venu Madhav's demise

South actors Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Nani and many others have condoled the demise of popular Telugu actor-comedian-mimicry artist Venu Madhav. Madhav passed away today, September 25, in Secunderabad at the age of 39. The actor was suffering from kidney-related ailments.

Prabhas took to his Facebook account to share a message about Madhav's demise. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Venu Madhav garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family. R.I.P."

Here's what Mahesh Babu tweeted:

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Venu Madhav garu. May his soul rest in peace. Extending my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2019

Actor Nani remembered Venu Madhav fondly and wrote, "I remember how much I controlled my laughter holding the clapboard when Venu Madhav gaaru was in the frame during Radha Gopalam. His energy and timing are unmatchable. God bless his soul and my deepest condolences to the family."

Gaddalakonda Ganesh tweeted:

#RIPVenuMadhav garu.

Thank you for your contribution to telugu cinema.

Condolences to his family and friends. — Gaddalakonda Ganesh ð (@IAmVarunTej) September 25, 2019

Sudheer Babu also expressed grief on Madhav's passing. He tweeted, "There is only one moment, a comedian can make you cry instead of laugh ... Unfortunately, that's too early in #VenuMadhav garu's life. Saddened by the news. #RipVenumadhav"

Manchu Manoj Kumar wrote, "It's shocking and sad to hear about the demise of actor Venu Madhav garu. You were the reason behind our smile number of times sir. You will be missed."

Venu Madhav was undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital for two weeks and was discharged on Sunday. He was reportedly advised to undergo kidney transplantation.

The actor-comedian made his Telugu debut with the film Sampradayam, and went on to work in 200 films in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He starred in several Telugu films including Master, Tholi Prema, Nuvve Nuvve, Yuvaraju, Dil, etc.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates