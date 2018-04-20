Mahesh Babu thanks fans across India in a unique way

The political drama features Mahesh Babu playing the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh



Mahesh Babu was left overwhelmed today by his fans' loyalty who thronged to theatres to watch first-day first show of Bharat Ane Neu. With the release of the film there was a never seen before fan frenzy witnessed on social media also.

Fans across the nation left no stone unturned to show their love for the south Superstar while they took to their social handle sharing pictures with the First show tickets of Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu.

Right after the first show of Bharat Ane Nenu, fans united to trend #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow on Twitter. The power of the Superstars pan India audience base was witnessed with a strong India trend on the networking platform. Social media was flooded with fans exhibiting their loyalty and commitment to Mahesh Babu's cinema.

The superstar thanked all his fans in a unique way by responding in four different languages.

Overwhelmed Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to thank his fans.

Feeling overwhelmed seeing the love of fans from all across the world

à°§à°¨à±Âà°¯à°µà°¾à°¦à°¾à°²à±Â , à®¨à®©à¯Âà®±à®¿, Thank You, à¤§à¤¨à¥Âà¤¯à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 20, 2018

Taking the global fandom of the Superstar into consideration, Mahesh Babu's upcoming drama film Bharat Ane Nenu is released in 45 countries across the globe.

The political drama features Mahesh Babu playing the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Bharat Ane Nenu showcases the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The film has released on the big screen today with a roaring response from Mahesh Babu fans.

