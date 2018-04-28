Mahesh Babu to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Mahesh Babu is getting waxed. Madame Tussauds is creating a replica of him, and not of his iconic characters



Mahesh Babu is getting waxed. Madame Tussauds is creating a replica of him, and not of his iconic characters. The South star recently met the team of artistes involved in the process. His latest film, Bharat Ane Nenu, has collected R125 crore in just six days, making it the actor's biggest hit so far.

