Mahesh Babu unveils Sarileru Neekevvaru teaser; high octane action punches are a visual delight to his fans

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to release on the special occasion of Sankranti. The actor has now dropped the teaser of the film and the fans are totally in awe of Mahesh Babu's never seen before action avatar and are all praises with the actor's incredible performance, while the hype for the movie has now piqued to an unreal high!

In the teaser, Mahesh Babu is seen in a full-fledged army commando avatar which is not only a visual delight to his fans but his striking dialogue delivery, high-octane action sequences, and his heroic personality has already taken the internet by storm.

Mahesh Babu's hard-hitting dialogues in the background and his intense military operations against the terrorists in Kashmir will give you goosebumps and make you want to watch the teaser again and again. Set in the military backdrop, his daring look in the teaser has already left his fans is awe!

Mahesh Babu shares, "Here it is! #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaser This Sankranti is going to be a memorable one...".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) onNov 22, 2019 at 4:33am PST

After giving a remarkable performance in his 25th film Maharshi, the actor is sure to treat his fans with yet again another ambitious project with Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Starring Superstar Mahesh Babu as Army Major Ajay Krishna, Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is slated for a release on Sankranthi 2020. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

