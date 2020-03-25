Mahesh Babu wishes everyone a Happy Ugadi, asks us to stay safe!
Mahesh Babu has taken to her Instagram account and wished all his fans a Happy Homebound Ugadi and also asked us to stay safe!
Earlier, on occasion Ugadi, the actor shared a post on social media wishing everyone and at the same time emphasising on how we should follow the basic rules of safety during this time of crisis.
The actor took to social media and shared, "Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi !! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It's important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments." (sic) It's a long post and you all should read it.
Wishing you all a very happy Homebound Ugadi !! During these unprecedented times. I request all of you to follow the 6 golden rules to #FightagainstCoronavirus. It’s important to follow the instructions issued by our state and central governments. 1 The first and most important rule is to stay at home. Do not step out unless there is an emergency. 2 Make sure you wash your hands with soap and water very frequently for at least 20/30seconds. 3 Avoid touching your face especially eyes mouth and nose. 4 Use your elbows or tissue when coughing or sneezing. 5 Please understand the need for social distancing, keep a minimum 3-meter distance from the other person inside or outside your house. 6 Use a mask only if you have symptoms or feeling sick. Please contact the doctor or clinic if you have COVID-19 symptoms ( Fever, Dry Cough, Breathlessness ) Be well informed and trust information from the right sources. Let's pray, let’s hope and let’s win this together peopleâ¤ #StayHomeStaySafeðð»
The actor's recent release, Sarileru Neekevvaru was a blockbuster at the box office and charted phenomenal numbers during its theatrical run.
The movie marked Mahesh Babu's third consecutive movie to cross the 100 crore mark and saw Mahesh Babu in a never before seen avatar of an Army officer.
Mahesh Babu is basking in the glory of his recent release that has created new benchmarks for him. While the fans wait for their superstar to make an announcement for his next release, they are aware that he will be back on the screen with a bang.
