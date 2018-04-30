Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu grosses Rs 161.28 crore in its first week!

Bharat Ane Nenu grossed Rs 161 crores in its first week and is expected to cross Rs 200 crores in its second week



Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu's recent outing Bharat Ane Nenu had a fantabulous first week at the box-office and the film registered some mind-blowing numbers, mints 161.28 cr worldwide. This political drama has been having an exceptional second week all over and is raking top-class figures all over. The second weekend has been quite huge and the plexes of Bharat Ane Nenu witnessing packed houses all over. With Mayday weekend turning out a huge advantage, Bharat Ane Nenu continues to mint money across the globe.

Despite Avengers: Infinity War storm in the USA, Bharat Ane Nenu managed to stand strong and it crossed 3 million USD mark recently and it is marching towards 3.5 million USD mark over there. Bharat Ane Nenu grossed Rs 161 crores in its first week and is expected to cross Rs 200 crores in its second week. Bharat Ane Nenu impressed even several politicians along with the political circles.

Telangana's IT Minister KTR after he has been highly impressed with the film's content made his presence for a promotional event of Bharat Ane Nenu and he expressed his views about the movie. Veteran politician and Loksatta Chief Jaya Prakash Narayanan watched the film in a special screening and could not wait to applaud Koratala Siva and Mahesh Babu. He called the film a thought-provoking one and educated people about the current political happenings.

Mahesh Babu's show-stealing performance along with Koratala Siva's packed presentation made Bharat Ane Nenu stand in the all-time blockbusters of Telugu cinema. The political drama features Mahesh Babu playing the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Bharat Ane Nenu showcases the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The film has released on the big screen today with a roaring response from Mahesh Babu fans.

