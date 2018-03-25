Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu teaser becomes world's second most liked teaser

The teaser titled Vision of Bharat crossed more than 14 million views, the newly released sneak peek into the film is also garnering tremendous likes with at present 655K likes



Mahesh Babu

After breaking records and garnering love from the audience in India, Mahesh Babu is also winning hearts across the globe, courtesy the teaser of his upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu. Shattering trends, Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu teaser has become the second most liked teaser in the World.

The teaser titled Vision of Bharat crossed more than 14 million views, the newly released sneak peek into the film is also garnering tremendous likes with at present 655K likes. The statistics are a testimony of Mahesh Babu's worldwide audience base. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter recently and informed about this. He wrote, “With nearly 640K Likes, @urstrulyMahesh 's #BharatAneNenu Teaser Becomes the World's 2nd Most Liked Teaser.”

While over the year's Megastar Mahesh Babu has garnered a pan India audience, the Telugu star is also garnering eyeballs from across the globe, with all the non-Telugu fans of Mahesh Babu watching his films dubbed in their languages. The teaser of Bharat Ane Nenu showcases Mahesh Babu as a revolutionary leader as he plays the role of Chief Minister. It is the circumstances behind which Bharat takes over as CM and how he brings about a change in the society.

While we heard the actor take over as CM in the 'first oath' released a few weeks back, the latest teaser has sure got us more curious about the upcoming Telugu patriotic saga. Bharat comes in stark contrast to Mahesh's 2017 release Spyder that showcased him as Shiva, an officer in the Intelligence Bureau office. The response to the teaser of 'Bharat Ane Nenu' has left the audience in anticipation of yet another content driven treat from the Superstar.

